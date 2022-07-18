Spring Hill is set to see Whataburger open on Main Street in 2023.
The Texas-based hamburger chain has seen widespread regional growth over the past decade and especially in the last few years, with the first Nashville location opening this past January in Hermitage.
The chain's third location in the area will open in Lebanon on Monday with a drive-thru-only restaurant. A Murfreesboro location will be next, though an open date has not yet been publicly announced.
According to a Whataburger news release, the Spring Hill location is expected to open in "mid-2023" along with locations across the region including in Smyrna, Mt. Juliet and Madison, as well as two additional locations in Lebanon and Murfreesboro for a total of nine Middle Tennessee locations by the end of 2023.
The restaurant was brought before the Spring Hill Planning Commission in May where they detailed that the planned restaurant will be constructed in the former Burger King location and feature a dual-lane drive-thru.
Whataburger currently has more than 900 locations across the U.S.
