Organized by The Well Outreach food pantry, the upcoming Whole Hog Festival is set to feature local father and son duo Steve & Taylor Scott Band as one of its live musical performers, with Taylor having been a former candidate on the singing competition television series The Voice.
The festival will also feature a hog calling contest, a petting zoo, a large kids area, dozens of vendors and food trucks, as well as other music acts.
Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, the event will be held at the Oaklawn Mansion in Spring Hill from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., rain or shine.
The Well is still seeking partnerships with music performers, as well as a headliner for the event. The most recent Whole Hog Festival in 2019 saw chart-topping Christian music artist Carrollton perform live at the event.
Regional or national artists interested in partnering with The Well are encouraged to contact The Well at (615)302-9355, or by email at [email protected].
The Well is also still seeking vendor applications, with the event having a limit of 50 vendors. At 10x10 feet, booths are $99 each, with would-be vendors asked to provide three photos of their products along with price points to The Well.
Those interested in applying to become a vendor at the event can click here to view the application online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.