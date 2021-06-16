The Whole Hog Festival, a massive community event organized by The Well Outreach food pantry that saw thousands attend its debut outing in 2019, will return later this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Oaklawn Mansion in Spring Hill, the day-long event will feature a wide selection of food trucks, craft booths, live musical performances and a sprawling kids area.
Currently, The Well is reaching out to music performers across the country seeking a partnership for the food pantry's largest annual fundraising event. Some of The Well's past partnerships include For King & Country, High Valley, Carrollton, Casting Crowns and more.
Sponsored by John Maher Builders, the first Whole Hog Festival in 2019 saw approximately 6,500 people attend at the grounds of the Tennessee Children's Home on Main Street. Chart-topping Christian music artist Carrollton performed live at the event, which concluded with a $7,000 fireworks show.
Regional or national artists interested in partnering with The Well are encouraged to contact The Well at (615) 302-9355, or by email at [email protected].
