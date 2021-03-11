Williamson Medical Group, an affiliate of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, has opened a new primary care clinic in Spring Hill on Main Street.
Located at 5073 Main Street, the new clinic will be led in part by internal medicine physicians Gaylon Harris and Anuradha Mann who have more than 20 years of experience working together.
"The Spring Hill area has experienced an abundance of growth in recent years and we are proud to bring the convenience of WMG primary care to the residents of this expanding community,” said Phil Mazzuca, Williamson Medical Center CEO. “We are pleased to welcome experienced providers Drs. Harris and Mann to provide quality care at this new location.”
Harris is board-certified in internal medicine and holds a medical degree from the University of Tennessee in Memphis. Mann graduated from Bangalore Medical College in India, and both physicians both previously worked together at another Middle Tennessee healthcare facility.
The new clinic is currently accepting new adult primary care patients. Appointments can be made by calling (615)791-2350 or visiting the clinics website by clicking here.
