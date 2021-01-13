The winners of the Spring Station Woman's Club's annual Youth Poetry and Short Story Writing Contest were announced over Zoom this past weekend, with prizes and certificates awarded to those who came in first, second and third places across four different grade level categories.
The Spring Station Woman's Club is the Spring Hill chapter of the General Federation of Women's Clubs, a nationwide organization.
Winners will also be forwarded to a state-level writing contest, and consist of students K - 12 in Spring Hill and Thompson's Station schools.
View the winners below:
Category 1 Short Story - 1st Place
Lyla Grace McGuire - "The Space Girl"
Category 2 Short Story - 1st Place
Sofia Garcia - "The Search of the Piano"
Category 2 Short Story - 2nd Place
Grayson Youngblood - "Full of Lies"
Category 2 Short Story - 3rd Place
Mia Steele - "Once Upon a Rose"
Category 3 Short Story - 1st Place
Missy Hoggard - "Washed Away"
Category 3 Short Story - 2nd Place
Mahi Morgan - "Luna"
Category 2 Poetry - 1st Place
Ava Chilton - "The Clouds Above"
Category 3 Poetry - 1st Place
Lillian Miller - "Broken Life, Beautiful Death"
GFWC is a non-profit federation founded in 1890 that consists of over 3,000 women’s clubs across the United States. The organization advocates for civic improvements through volunteer community service.
The Spring Hill chapter, called the Spring Station’s Women’s Club, was founded in 2010, and meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about the Spring Hill chapter of the GFWC, contact the organization via email at [email protected].
