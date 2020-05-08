A staple of Spring Hill for over a decade, the Spring Hill Farmer’s Market sees local farmers, craftsmen and other vendors provide goods to the community - and despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year is no different.
Now with new safety precautions, including gloves being handed out and social distancing reminders, the Spring Hill Farmer’s Market kicked off its first event of the year on Thursday, and will continue at Harvey Park every Thursday through September. The market’s first event this year drew in an estimated 250 people.
Vendors such as The Elderberry Lady, who offer homemade syrups, teas and jams, or R.C. Farms, who offer farm-grown vegetables, fruits and baked-goods were just some of the offerings Thursday, with the amount of vendors set to increase through the month of June.
While the actual goods haven’t been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the way the market operates has. Vendors could be seen wearing masks and gloves, with many vendors taking extra safety precautions to ensure their products were safe.
“When we started with everything, we just took initiative to know that we wanted to keep our family safe, first and foremost,” said Emily Robins with RC Farms.
“So before even the media and everything, we immediately set that standard; we wore a mask in our store, we cleaned after every customer. I think this is going to change the way people view shopping local. They're starting to rationalize: 'who's touching my product and where is it coming from?' So for us to know that we can deliver something that's pesticide-free and basically almost completely organic... we really just strive for that.”
Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Manager Sonjalyn Rine said that her department was given the okay to operated amidst the pandemic as certified markets had been deemed essential by the state, and that the city plans to continue the market every Thursday through September.
“All of our produce and all of our crafts are made or grown within a 50-mile radius of Spring Hill,” Rine said. “So produce is not crossing the state line, it's not shipped in from another country, 27 stock people have not touched it. Everything is fresh - it's literally farm to market.”
The next Spring Hill Farmer’s Market will be held on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at Harvey Park, 4001 Miles Johnson Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.