Update (3:25 p.m.): The Spring Hill Police Department announced that Buckner Lane has been reopened.
Original Story:
The Spring Hill Police Department has reported that an overturned box truck is blocking Buckner Lane at Eric Court.
According to an SHPD Facebook post, the wreck resulted in no injuries but has forced traffic to detour with southbound traffic on Buckner Lane will turn right on Buckner Road and northbound traffic to exit to Geneva Drive.
No other information about the crash, including the cause of the wreck or an estimated time of reopening the road has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.