A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Shively Holy Cross - Louisville nabbed it to nudge past Lebanon Friendship Christian 55-49 during this Tennessee boys high school basketball game.
The Cougars put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Commanders 20-13 in the last stanza.
The Commanders moved ahead of the Cougars 36-35 to start the fourth quarter.
Shively Holy Cross - Louisville kept a 26-23 half margin at Lebanon Friendship Christian's expense.
The Cougars jumped in front of the Commanders 16-11 to begin the second quarter.
