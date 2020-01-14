LaVergne started fast, and it was a good thing in a 52-49 victory where Murfreesboro Riverdale refused to fold in Tennessee boys basketball action on January 14.
The Warriors' offensive output in the fourth quarter kept the fat lady from singing until the very end, but the effort still wasn't enough as the Wolverines pulled away for good.
The Wolverines' iNFLuence showed as they carried a 41-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines opened with a 37-17 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
