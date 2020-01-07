Murfreesboro Siegel didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Murfreesboro Riverdale 58-52 in Tennessee boys basketball on January 7.
The Warriors' offensive output in the final quarter kept the fat lady from singing until the very end, but the effort still wasn't enough as the Stars pulled away for good.
The Stars moved in front of the Warriors 46-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Murfreesboro Siegel's shooting jumped to a 28-26 lead over Murfreesboro Riverdale at the half.
The first quarter gave the Stars a 14-6 lead over the Warriors.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
