Nashville Christ Presbyterian showered the scoreboard with points to drown Franklin Grace Christian 97-54 in Tennessee boys basketball action on December 13.
Nashville Christ Presbyterian jumped on top in front of Franklin Grace Christian 26-10 to begin the second quarter.
Nashville Christ Presbyterian fought to a 47-20 halftime margin at Franklin Grace Christian's expense.
Nashville Christ Presbyterian took charge to a 70-40 bulge over Franklin Grace Christian as the fourth quarter began.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
