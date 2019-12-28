Stretched out and finally snapped, Huntersville North Mecklenburg put just enough pressure on Bell Buckle Webb to earn an 82-66 victory on December 28 in Tennessee boys high school basketball action.
The Vikings drew first blood by forging a 19-13 margin over the Feet after the first quarter.
Huntersville North Mecklenburg's shooting stomped on to a 38-21 lead over Bell Buckle Webb at halftime.
The Vikings enjoyed a mammoth margin over the Feet with a 60-37 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The Feet fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Vikings would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
