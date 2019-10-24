The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Baxter Upperman didn't mind, dispatching Watertown 21-20 in a Tennessee high school football matchup on October 24.
The Purple Tigers turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but the Bees put the game on ice.
The Bees broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-7 lead over the Purple Tigers.
An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Purple Tigers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Bees as the first quarter ended.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
