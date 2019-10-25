The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Brentwood Academy didn't mind, dispatching Nashville Ensworth 27-20 in a Tennessee high school football matchup on October 25.
The Eagles fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Tigers.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Eagles and the Tigers locked in a 20-20 stalemate.
Nashville Ensworth got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 20-13 margin over Brentwood Academy at halftime.
The Tigers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Eagles 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
