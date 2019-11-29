Decatur Meigs County wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 22-20 victory over Hartsville Trousdale County in Tennessee high school football on November 29.
The Tigers pulled off a stirring 22-20 final quarter to trip the Yellowjackets.
The second quarter was a sound of silence on the scoreboard, leading to a 0-0 margin at intermission.
Both teams were scoreless in the first and third quarters.
