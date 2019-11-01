The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Lebanon didn't mind, dispatching Clarksville Rossview 17-10 on November 1 in Tennessee football.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Hawks 8-0 in the final period.
The Hawks darted a thin margin over the Blue Devils as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
Clarksville Rossview took a 10-3 lead over Lebanon heading to halftime locker room.
The Hawks showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over the Blue Devils as the first quarter ended.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.