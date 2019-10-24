Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lebanon Wilson Central passed in a 23-22 victory at Lebanon's expense for a Tennessee high school football victory on October 24.
The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 8-7 in the last stanza.
The Wildcats' leg-up showed as they carried a 16-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lebanon Wilson Central's offense jumped to a 10-7 lead over Lebanon at halftime.
The start wasn't the problem for the Blue Devils, who began with a 7-3 edge over the Wildcats through the end of the first quarter.
