Murfreesboro Blackman put together a victorious gameplan to stop Hendersonville 28-14 on November 15 in Tennessee football.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
Murfreesboro Blackman's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Hendersonville at the intermission.
Both squads drew cheers for final-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which were all the Blaze needed.
Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.