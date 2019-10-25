Murfreesboro Oakland painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Manchester Coffee County's defense for an 80-6 win in a Tennessee high school football matchup on October 25.
The Patriots jumped on top in front of the Red Raiders 31-0 to begin the second quarter.
Murfreesboro Oakland's offense stormed to a 52-6 lead over Manchester Coffee County at halftime.
Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter.
