Nashville Pearl Cohn didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Covington 21-20 at Nashville Pearl Cohn High on November 29 in Tennessee football action.
Tough to find an edge early, the Firebirds and the Chargers fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Nashville Pearl Cohn's offense moved to a 21-20 lead over Covington at the intermission.
Both teams were scoreless in the second half.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
