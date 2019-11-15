Pulaski Giles County found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Nashville Stratford 17-14 at Nashville Stratford High on November 15 in Tennessee football action.
The Spartans fought to an interesting final quarter, yet the Bobcats would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
The Bobcats moved over the Spartans 17-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
Pulaski Giles County opened a thin 10-7 gap over Nashville Stratford at halftime.
The Spartans authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bobcats 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.
