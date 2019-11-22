Nashville Montgomery Bell fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Memphis University was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 20-3 win in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 22.
The Owls started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over the Big Red at the end of the first quarter.
Nashville Montgomery Bell registered a 6-3 advantage at halftime over Memphis University.
The Big Red darted over the Owls 10-3 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Big Red's kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 10-0 scoring edge over the Owls.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
