Shelbyville Central poked just enough holes in Hendersonville Beech's defense to garner a taut 20-17 victory in a Tennessee high school football matchup
It were a long ride home for the Buccaneers, which saw their late lead disappear with the Golden Eagles' 7-0 final-quarter performance.
The Buccaneers enjoyed a 17-13 lead over the Golden Eagles to start the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over the Golden Eagles as the first quarter ended.
Both teams were scoreless in the second quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.