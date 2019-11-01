No quarter was granted as Lewisburg Marshall County blunted Nolensville's plans 30-14 for a Tennessee high school football victory on November 1.
Lewisburg Marshall County's offense roared to a 23-0 lead over Nolensville at the intermission.
The Tigers stomped on to a 30-0 bulge over the Knights as the fourth quarter began.
The Knights' offensive output in the final quarter kept the fat lady from singing until the very end, but the effort still wasn't enough as the Tigers pulled away for good.
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
