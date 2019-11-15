Stretched out and finally snapped, Watertown put just enough pressure on Pikeville Bledsoe County to earn a 35-21 victory in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 15.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
Watertown fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at Pikeville Bledsoe County's expense.
The two squads were set up for a frantic finish when the final quarter began with a 35-21 tie.
Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter.
