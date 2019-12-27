Early action on the scoreboard pushed Kingsport Dobyns Bennett to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Parkersburg 41-37 in Tennessee girls basketball action on December 27.
Conditioning showed as the Indians outscored the Big Reds 15-10 in the final period.
The Big Reds enjoyed a 27-26 lead over the Indians to start the fourth quarter.
Parkersburg climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 19-15 lead at intermission.
The Big Reds authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Indians 10-8 at the end of the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.