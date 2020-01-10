Murfreesboro Blackman grabbed a 68-57 victory at the expense of Smyrna Stewarts Creek on January 10 in Tennessee girls high school basketball.
The Blaze's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 27-15 point differential.
The Red Hawks darted to pull ahead of the Blaze 42-41 as the third quarter horn sounded.
Smyrna Stewarts Creek took a 32-28 lead over Murfreesboro Blackman heading to the intermission locker room.
The Blaze drew first blood by forging a 16-12 margin over the Red Hawks after the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
