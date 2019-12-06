A sigh of relief filled the air in Franklin Grace Christian's locker room after Friday's 56-50 win against Franklin Battle Ground during this Tennessee girls high school basketball game.
The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Wildcats 14-11 in the last stanza.
The Lions' iNFLuence showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Franklin Grace Christian's offense jumped to a 27-21 lead over Franklin Battle Ground at the half.
The Wildcats authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Lions 5-2 at the end of the first quarter.
