Subscribe to our daily Williamson Home Page newsletter Oct 18, 2019 Updated 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. In Print Check out our Guide to WillCo Upcoming Events Oct 18 Martin Masters Fine Art Show and Sale Fri, Oct 18, 2019 Oct 19 Martin Masters Fine Art Show and Sale Sat, Oct 19, 2019 Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer state senate candidate launches Mothers for Medicare for All, hopes to rally 20 million mothers in 2020“Tell me where people that look like me are” — Williamson County businesses leaders are tackling issues of diversity to attract talent and corporate headquartersPolice looking to identify man caught on camera checking door knobs in Port Royal communityAgreement reached between GM and UAW union, Spring Hill UAW leaders head to Detroit for negotiationsHistoric building in downtown Franklin sold to Nashville developerFormer Prairie Life Fitness building sold for $9.4 millionATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High SchoolBrentwood volleyball sweeps Ravenwood for Region 6-AAA titleFive historic markers unveiled in Franklin as diverse crowd gathers for fuller story ceremonyThe Well Outreach to hold mobile food pantry for families affected by GM strike Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.