- Fire breaks out at tow yard in Franklin, no injuries reported
- Gov. Lee issues stay-at-home order after urging from health experts
- CRIME REPORT: Armed robbery, vehicle thefts reported in Brentwood
- State allots more than $6.6 million to Williamson County during coronavirus pandemic
- 161 area health care employees under quarantine
- Franklin hotel developer lays off 830 employees
- COVID-19 update: State cases top 3,000
- State steels itself for coronavirus surge
- More than 32,000 unemployment claims filed last week in Northern Middle Tennessee
- 'Some kind of April Fool’s joke:' Williamson County state reps weigh in on accused lawmaker's re-election bid
