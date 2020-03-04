Arrington Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning on I-840 that injured two people.
According to a Facebook post by AFR, crews arrived to find a pickup truck on its side resting against a concrete column.
The driver and a passenger, both of whom had unknown injures, had been pulled from the wreck by bystanders after the truck reportedly went airborne off of I-840. It rolled over before hitting the concrete column on a road below the interstate, temporarily trapping the occupants.
AFR crews arrived along with crews from Williamson Medical Center EMS and both the driver and passenger were transported via ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
