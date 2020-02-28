The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that a multi-vehicle traffic accident on I-840 East at Exit 37, Arno Road, is causing major delays.
The cause of the accident is unknown at this time but as of 5 p.m. several lanes were closed, and WCSO has confirmed that the crash has caused some unknown injuries.
WCSO advises motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
