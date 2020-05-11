The I-65 southbound ramp to Old Hickory Boulevard in Brentwood is closed for maintenance on Monday and Tuesday, May 11 and 12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This closure impacts traffic attempting to access both eastbound and westbound lanes on Old Hickory Boulevard from I-65 S, and drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
