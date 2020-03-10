A tractor trailer ran off of a bridge on I-840 at mile marker 18 and is impacting traffic on at least one lane of travel.
According to a Facebook post by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the driver has been transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, but it is unclear if the lane closures are impacting the Eastbound or Westbound lanes.
WCSO and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story.
