UPDATE (9:15 p.m.): FPD says that the scene has been cleared and all lanes are once again open.
The Franklin Police Department is reporting that a crash has closed several lanes of I-65 South between Murfreesboro Road and Goose Creek Bypass.
According to an FPD social media post, the crash has injured at least one person and drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
No other information about the crash is available at this time.
