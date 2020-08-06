The Tennessee Department of Transportation has scheduled a variety of roadwork projects across Williamson County from Aug. 6-12.
The roadwork includes the resurfacing of I-840 from the from the bridge over the Harpeth River (MM 38.9) to the Rutherford County line at the Wilson Branch Bridge (MM 44) starting Friday, Aug. 7, at 8 p.m. through Monday, Aug. 10, at 5 a.m. which will include a lane closure.
From Monday, Aug. 10, through Saturday, Aug. 15, State Route 6, also known as Frainkin Road, from Moores Lane to Concord Road will see a closure and detour onto Holly Tree Gap Road for storm drainage installation. This will take place each day from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.
New train signals will be installed on State Route 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily as well as a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses as crews work on the foundations.
Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant will impact daily travel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include a lane closure on State Route 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for road widening activities.
A full list of all road closures and road construction in Middle Tennessee can be found here.
