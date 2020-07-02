An overturned semi truck has closed one lane of Interstate 840 West at mile marker 35.
According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, the truck was hauling a barley/wheat product that has spilled.
No other information about the traffic accident is available at this time, and no estimate of when the roadway will be cleared has been announced.
Law enforcement advises drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution if they have to travel near the scene.
