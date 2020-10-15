The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced lane closures across the county and the region from Oct. 15-21.
Resurfacing of Interstate 840 will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from the bridge over the Harpeth River to the Rutherford County line, with one lane closure in each direction to stage equipment.
On Friday, Oct. 16, through Monday, Oct. 19, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. there will be a continuous lane closure on I-840 in both directions at the bridges over State Route 11 for bridge approach repair stretching from mile marker 41 to mile marker 42.
Resurfacing on US Highway 31 (State Route 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road will close one lane daily from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. and nightly from 8 p.m. - 5 a.m.
The installation of signals on State Route 252 at the CST Railroad underpasses will close one lane of Wilson Pike daily from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. while crews work on the foundations.
Finally, construction of the Mack Hatcher Northwest quadrant will close a lane of State Route 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for widening activities daily from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
For a complete list of all of the TDOT road closures and construction projects throughout Middle Tennessee click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.