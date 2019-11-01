Ragsdale Road is closed due to an accident involving a semi that has crashed off the roadway into trees, according to an alert from the City of Brentwood.
There is no ETA for the accident to be cleared. Seek alternate routes.
Update (5:20 p.m.): A semi cab ran off the road heading north on Ragsdale Road in Brentwood just past Split Log Road around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.
No one was injured in the single-vehicle crash that has shut down Ragsdale Road for undetermined amount of time.
The white cab of the semi remains stuck in the tree line.
The Brentwood Police Department is on scene and advises motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
