The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced several upcoming road projects that could impact travel times throughout Williamson County.
Ongoing roadwork will continue in the Northwest quadrant of Mack Hatcher with daily closures on State Route 96 Daily between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wilson Pike at Tullos will see lane closures on Tuesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., for crews to install pipes.
Grading, drainage and paving work on State Route 6, Franklin Road, from south of Moore's Lane to Concord Road will take place from Monday, April 6, through Saturday, April 11, from 7 p.m.-6 a.m.
Moores Lane Eastbound will be closed at Franklin Road for crossing of 36' storm drain while the Westbound lane will remain open. Traffic will be detoured to Concord Road with signs and message boards in place.
TDOT said that this closure is expected to be needed for 2-3 nights with the remaining days requested as backup in case of weather.
