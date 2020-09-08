Wilson Pike will see closures at the CSX tunnels on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 13 and 14 as the Tennessee Department of Transportation installs a signal conduit.
The closures will happen each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a detour will be in place.
TDOT advises drivers to use caution and to expect delays when traveling in the area.
As previously reported, in 2016 TODT completed a traffic study on several locations in the county, including the Wilson Pike tunnels where they explored the idea of installing traffic signals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.