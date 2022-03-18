A Franklin veterinarian is among five newly elected officers for the 2022-23 executive board for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association, and another Franklin veterinarian has been elected as a member-at-large.
The board is comprised of veterinarians from across the state.
The newly elected officers are:
- President — Dr. Bob Parker, Memphis Mobile K9 Chiropractic and Veterinary Care, Memphis;
- President-elect — Dr. Forrest Reynolds, Williamson County Animal Hospital, Franklin;
- Vice president — Dr. Marissa Shulman, Riverview Animal Hospital, Chattanooga;
- Secretary/treasurer — Dr. Mary Chorney-Carter, Fayetteville Animal Clinic, Fayetteville;
- Immediate past president — Dr. Tai Federico, Riverview Animal Hospital, Chattanooga.
Six members-at-large were also elected to represent East, West and Middle Tennessee: Dr. Karin Collins, Animal Wellness Vet Hospital, White Pine; Dr. Dean Baird, Mountain Empire Large Animal Hospital, Johnson City; Dr. Cindy Schmidt, North Madison Animal Hospital, Jackson; Dr. Lauren Dabney, Northside Animal Clinic, Jackson; Dr. Beau House, Nashville Veterinary Specialists, Nashville; and Dr. Cason McInturff, Berry Farms Animal Hospital, Franklin.
Dr. Susan Moon, Brooks Road Animal Hospital, Memphis, is the AVMA delegate. Dr. Joe Ed Conn, Belle Meade Animal Hospital, Nashville, is the AVMA Alternate Delegate.
Heather Vaughn serves as the executive director for the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association.
