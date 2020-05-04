UPDATE (11 a.m., Tuesday, May 5)
The following roads remain impacted by storm damage on Tuesday:
Highway 100/Highway 96 to Dice Lampley and Old Nashville Road/ Taylor Road to Jones Lane are closed until further notice.
Mcfarlin Road, Bethesda Duplex Road at Lewisburg Pike, Sandcastle Road, Main Street at Kedron Road, Stable Road, Kinnard Drive and Holly Hill Drive are all closed due downed power lines.
Pantall Road at Thompsons Station Road East, Beechcroft Road, Fairview Boulevard East at Highway 96 North, Old Hillsboro Road at Wilkins Branch Road, Adams Street, Kedron Road, North Royal Oaks Boulevard, North Royal Oaks Boulevard at Liberty Pike, Del Rio Pike, Pinewood Road and Duplex Road at Prominence Drive are all impacted by roadway hazards.
UPDATE (11 p.m.) More closures have been reported due to Monday's storms.
Fairview Boulevard East at Highway 96 North, Old Hillsboro Road at Wilkins Branch Road, Adams Street, Kedron Road, North Royal Oaks Boulevard, North Royal Oaks Boulevard at Liberty Pike, Del Rio Pike, Pinewood Road, Highway 100 at Highway 96 and Duplex Road and Prominence Drive are all closed due to roadway hazards.
Stable Road, Kinnard Drive and Holly Hill Dive are all closed due to downed power lines.
UPDATE (9:15 p.m.): Main Street at Kedron Road is closed due to a downed power line, and Pantall Road at Thompsons Station Road East and Beechcroft Road are both closed due to a roadway hazard.
Original Story:
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has reported that several roads in the county are closed due to downed power lines that were impacted by Monday evening's severe thunderstorms.
As of 8 p.m. those roads are McFarlin Road, Bethesda Duplex Road at Lewisburg Pike and 364 Sandcastle Road, all due to downed power lines.
