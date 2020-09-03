The National Weather Service Nashville confirmed that Tuesday’s storm spawned a EF-0 tornado that touched down in southwestern Williamson County, resulting in no significant property damage and no injuries.
A tornado was indicated on radar as the storm approached, but as previously reported, NWS could not confirm a touchdown until they were able to survey the area.
The confirmation came on Wednesday with NWS reporting that the brief tornado caused some tree damage on Green Chapel Road and North Lick Creek Road.
The approximately 75 mph tornado continued East near Interstate 840 and Bending Chestnut Road before it dissipated into straight-line winds, having traveled a total of 2.8 miles over four minutes.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is asking the public to document any damage resulting from the storms to be used to assist the department in collecting consolidated impact information and for the National Weather Service as they assess the damage.
Residents can report damage online here.
“We want the community to know that they can use this survey whenever Williamson County suffers from a severe weather event,” WCEMA Director Todd Horton said in a news release. “This survey helps us better understand the impacts to our community, helps determine our community’s eligibility for disaster related financial assistance, and provides community members with a convenient avenue to share their storm related impacts.”
