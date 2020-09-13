UPDATE (11:25 a.m.): The National Weather Service Nashville has extended the Flash Flood Warning until 1:30 p.m.
UPDATE (10:30 a.m.): The following roads are closed due to flood waters or other roadway hazards.
- Waller Road at Concord Pass
- Nolensville Road at Old Clovercroft Road
- Stonebrook Boulevard
- Del Rio Pike
- Bluff Road and Stonebluff Drive
- Rocky Fork Road at Rocky Springs Road
- Old Nashville Road
- Sanford Road
- Duplex Road at Miles Johnson Parkway
- Old Kedron at Mclemore Parkway
- Nolensville Road at Big Oak Lane
- Harpers Mill Drive
- Mallory Lane North at Liberty Pike
- Grace Point Lane
- Interstate 65 South at McEwen Drive
- York Road at Nolensville Road
- Baronswood Drive at Kidd Road
- Deer Ridge Road
- Sunset Road at Nolensville Road
- Miles Johnson Parkway at Duplex Road
- Summerlyn Drive at Nolensville Road
- Wilson Pike at Burke Hollow Road
- McFarlin Road at Fly Road
- Kedron Parkway at Main Street
- McCutcheon Creek Lane
- Nolensville Road at Oldham Drive
- Burkitt Road at Nolensville Road
- Beechcroft Road at Dr. Robertson Road
ORIGINAL STORY
The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for much of Williamson County until 10:45 a.m. as storms have impacted the area and flooded roads throughout the county.
While the Flash Flood Warning is set to expire at 10:45 a.m., the county remains under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has an updating list of road closures that as of 8:45 a.m. includes Waller Road, Nolensville Road at Old Clovercroft Road, Bluff Road at Stonebluff Drive, Stonebrook Boulevard, Rocky Fork Road at Rocky Springs Road, Del Rio Pike and Concord Pass.
This road closure list will be updated throughout the day here and readers should check back for updates, as well as check for localized updates from their city or town.
First responder agencies across the county remind drivers to turn around when they encounter flooded roadways and to never attempt to drive through any level of flooded road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.