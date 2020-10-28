The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Watch from 1 p.m. on Wednesday through 7 a.m. on Thursday for much of Middle Tennessee including Williamson County.
According to NWS, the Flash Flood Watch includes Bedford, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson counties.
Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue to move northward into the mid state region, which could bring two to three inches of rainfall with higher amounts possible in low-lying areas.
NWS reminds drivers to never attempt to drive through flooded roadways, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
More information and weather alerts can be found on the NWS website.
