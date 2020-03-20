The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Williamson, Davidson and surrounding counties until 8 p.m. on Friday.
NWS Nashville advises that heavy showers and thunderstorms could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain throughout the afternoon and evening and could cause flooding of streets and low lying areas. In addition to the flooding, evening storms could produce strong winds with gusts up to 40 mph.
The complete list of counties under the Flash Flood Watch include Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.