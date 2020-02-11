The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Williamson County on Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning as more rain is forecast to impact most of Tennessee.
According to the NWS forecast, there will be a 100% chance of rain later into Wednesday with thunderstorms possible and wind gusts that could reach up to 25 mph and new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch during the day and an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain on Wednesday night.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said in a Twitter post that they expect the roads that flooded last week to be the first to flood with the additional rainfall.
Williamson EMA does have a free alert system for residents to receive text messages or emails for weather or public safety alerts.
