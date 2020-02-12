UPDATE: As of 7 a.m. on Thursday the following roads are impacted by flooding and may be closed.
- Kids Road at Whitney Park Drive
- 3rd Avenue North at Bicentennial Canoe Park and 4th Ave North
- Lewisburg Pike at Carriage Park and Eastern Flank and Carnton
- Boyd Mill Road at Blazer Road
- Moran Road at Boxwood Dr and Old Natchez Trace
- Southall Road at Old Hillsboro Road
- Trinity Road at Arno Road
- Natchez Street at Carter Street
- Del Rio Pike
- Patton Road at Horton Highway
- Floyd Road at Old Hillsboro Road
- Kidd Road at McFarlin Road and Battle Road
- Lewisburg Avenue between Mack Hatcher and Carriage Park
Original Story:
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency has listed several roads throughout the county as either closed or impacted by rising water from Wednesday’s storms.
As of 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Patton Road at Horton Highway, Floyd Road at Old Hillsboro Road and Kidd Road at McFarlin Road and Battle Road are all impacted by the weather and should be avoided.
A full list of impacted roads can be found here and will updated throughout the night as conditions change.
Williamson County EMA cautions drivers against driving through flooded roads as even a small amount of flood water can cause vehicles to stall or drivers lose control and be swept away.
