The National Weather Service Nashville has issues a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Williamson County and much of Middle Tennessee for Saturday evening and night and into Sunday morning.
NWS forecasts that strong to severe thunderstorms are expected ahead of a cold front on Saturday night that could bring damaging winds, hail, isolated flooding and the possibility of tornados.
Impacted counties include Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Williamson, Maury, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, DeKalb, White, Cumberland, Bedford, Coffee, Warren, Grundy, Van Buren, Wayne, Lawrence and Giles.
